2939 Kelton Avenue

This Is It! This is the opportunity you've been looking for to own a wonderful home in west Los Angeles! Currently, a casita is being worked on in the current garage space. The detached two car garage will be converted into a separate mother-in-law suite, or a separate rental space. The casita will have complete plumbing and water, a restroom and shower in the space! The original home itself is in the perfect location, and has all potential in the world. The floors for the home are real hard wood, and the layout is absolutely fantastic. A beautiful entry way moves right into the living space that has enough space to provide for a wonderful family area. The living space moves back towards the kitchen, complete with a pantry, one of the many amenities that provides for a fully functional and terrific living environment! The bedrooms are all on the left of the home. Moving down towards the back of the hallway is the guest bath, also a bath currently being shared by the rooms. The back kitchen door moves outside into the spacious and beautiful backyard area. The two car garage is detached, and located in the rear of the home. This is the perfect opportunity to move into a wonderful home in west Los Angeles. Come in, and take a look today!