Los Angeles, CA
2939 Kelton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2939 Kelton Avenue

2939 S Kelton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2939 S Kelton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Is It! This is the opportunity you've been looking for to own a wonderful home in west Los Angeles! Currently, a casita is being worked on in the current garage space. The detached two car garage will be converted into a separate mother-in-law suite, or a separate rental space. The casita will have complete plumbing and water, a restroom and shower in the space! The original home itself is in the perfect location, and has all potential in the world. The floors for the home are real hard wood, and the layout is absolutely fantastic. A beautiful entry way moves right into the living space that has enough space to provide for a wonderful family area. The living space moves back towards the kitchen, complete with a pantry, one of the many amenities that provides for a fully functional and terrific living environment! The bedrooms are all on the left of the home. Moving down towards the back of the hallway is the guest bath, also a bath currently being shared by the rooms. The back kitchen door moves outside into the spacious and beautiful backyard area. The two car garage is detached, and located in the rear of the home. This is the perfect opportunity to move into a wonderful home in west Los Angeles. Come in, and take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have any available units?
2939 Kelton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2939 Kelton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Kelton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Kelton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2939 Kelton Avenue offers parking.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2939 Kelton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2939 Kelton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
