Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2926 Briar Knoll Drive

2926 Briar Knoll Drive · (818) 577-6208
Location

2926 Briar Knoll Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2926 Briar Knoll Drive · Avail. now

$6,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and Serene Laurel Canyon Home - Your new sanctuary among the trees surrounded by nature on all sides. This secluded zen home was built in 1947 and contains 3.5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Approximate square footage is 1,811. As you enter the property, you will be welcomed by a front patio with beautiful plants maintained exclusively by our gardener. An additional deck/patio off of the dining room opens up into a huge private back yard with a paved pathway for leisure and quiet. This warm home is where original and new meet; Original wood flooring throughout, wooden fireplace and built in shelves in the living room. Newly installed Smart Home thermostat, Central Heating and Air Conditioning system, and an Automatic Start Sprinkler system. New tile floor in kitchen with a stainless steel fridge, oven, and a dishwasher. New white tile bathroom and an original full bathroom by Master bedroom with windows. The sun finds it s way into each and every spacious bedroom with ample closet space. The bonus room can be used as a home office, library or a guest room. Finished two car garage with additional storage, built in work desk, washer and dryer. Come see this classic mid-century custom home.

(RLNE5914627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Briar Knoll Drive have any available units?
2926 Briar Knoll Drive has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 Briar Knoll Drive have?
Some of 2926 Briar Knoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Briar Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Briar Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Briar Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Briar Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2926 Briar Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Briar Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 2926 Briar Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 Briar Knoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Briar Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 2926 Briar Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Briar Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 2926 Briar Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Briar Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 Briar Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
