2926 Briar Knoll Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and Serene Laurel Canyon Home - Your new sanctuary among the trees surrounded by nature on all sides. This secluded zen home was built in 1947 and contains 3.5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Approximate square footage is 1,811. As you enter the property, you will be welcomed by a front patio with beautiful plants maintained exclusively by our gardener. An additional deck/patio off of the dining room opens up into a huge private back yard with a paved pathway for leisure and quiet. This warm home is where original and new meet; Original wood flooring throughout, wooden fireplace and built in shelves in the living room. Newly installed Smart Home thermostat, Central Heating and Air Conditioning system, and an Automatic Start Sprinkler system. New tile floor in kitchen with a stainless steel fridge, oven, and a dishwasher. New white tile bathroom and an original full bathroom by Master bedroom with windows. The sun finds it s way into each and every spacious bedroom with ample closet space. The bonus room can be used as a home office, library or a guest room. Finished two car garage with additional storage, built in work desk, washer and dryer. Come see this classic mid-century custom home.



(RLNE5914627)