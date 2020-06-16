2919 Sanborn Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage walk in closets pool fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

Jaw-dropping newly constructed, gated Modern Masterpiece! Impressive and awe-inspiring creation designed by the renowned Jae Omar. The clean modern landscaping carries the theme throughout with a substantial wood entry door that opens into a beautiful, open floor plan featuring upscale finishes. Upon entry, a winding staircase sits next to a posh great room with floor to ceiling windows. A designer Leicht kitchen with spacious center island and built-in breakfast bar is complete with fabulous Miele appliances. An inviting family room boasts a large linear fireplace and corner pocket sliding glass doors, perfect for entertaining. The romantic master suite has a large fireplace, walk-in closets, and spa-like bath with Sonobath sinks, accent tile detail, soaking tub and massive glass steam shower. Spacious guest bedrooms boast private balconies and beautiful baths. Outside, the incredible entertainer’s yard features a beautiful wood deck that wraps around a sparkling pool and spa. The patio is complete with outdoor fire pit and built-in BBQ. This stunning home also includes an expansive rooftop deck with an outdoor fire pit, wet bar, built in sofas, speakers and incredible sunset views. Additional conveniences include an integrated smart home system and a 2 car garage. A truly spectacular home for the most discerning buyer is walking distance to the Venice Beach Pier, Venice Canals, Marina Del Rey and perfect for an active lifestyle.