Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

2919 Sanborn Avenue

2919 Sanborn Avenue · (818) 919-4060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2919 Sanborn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$29,995

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Jaw-dropping newly constructed, gated Modern Masterpiece! Impressive and awe-inspiring creation designed by the renowned Jae Omar. The clean modern landscaping carries the theme throughout with a substantial wood entry door that opens into a beautiful, open floor plan featuring upscale finishes. Upon entry, a winding staircase sits next to a posh great room with floor to ceiling windows. A designer Leicht kitchen with spacious center island and built-in breakfast bar is complete with fabulous Miele appliances. An inviting family room boasts a large linear fireplace and corner pocket sliding glass doors, perfect for entertaining. The romantic master suite has a large fireplace, walk-in closets, and spa-like bath with Sonobath sinks, accent tile detail, soaking tub and massive glass steam shower. Spacious guest bedrooms boast private balconies and beautiful baths. Outside, the incredible entertainer’s yard features a beautiful wood deck that wraps around a sparkling pool and spa. The patio is complete with outdoor fire pit and built-in BBQ. This stunning home also includes an expansive rooftop deck with an outdoor fire pit, wet bar, built in sofas, speakers and incredible sunset views. Additional conveniences include an integrated smart home system and a 2 car garage. A truly spectacular home for the most discerning buyer is walking distance to the Venice Beach Pier, Venice Canals, Marina Del Rey and perfect for an active lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Sanborn Avenue have any available units?
2919 Sanborn Avenue has a unit available for $29,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 Sanborn Avenue have?
Some of 2919 Sanborn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 Sanborn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Sanborn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Sanborn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2919 Sanborn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2919 Sanborn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2919 Sanborn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2919 Sanborn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Sanborn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Sanborn Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2919 Sanborn Avenue has a pool.
Does 2919 Sanborn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2919 Sanborn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Sanborn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 Sanborn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
