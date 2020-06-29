All apartments in Los Angeles
2918 FUTURE Street

2918 Future Street · No Longer Available
Location

2918 Future Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful two bed, one bath apartment in Cypress Park is now available. The unit, recently renovated, comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, microwave and refrigerator. The unit comes with a small private yard that's fully enclosed. There is a washer and dryer conveniently located in the yard as well. One parking spot included with plenty of street parking. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Great location, close to Downtown, Rio De Los Angeles State Park, the popular bar Footsies and much more. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 FUTURE Street have any available units?
2918 FUTURE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 FUTURE Street have?
Some of 2918 FUTURE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 FUTURE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2918 FUTURE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 FUTURE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 FUTURE Street is pet friendly.
Does 2918 FUTURE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2918 FUTURE Street offers parking.
Does 2918 FUTURE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 FUTURE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 FUTURE Street have a pool?
No, 2918 FUTURE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2918 FUTURE Street have accessible units?
No, 2918 FUTURE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 FUTURE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 FUTURE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

