2918 FUTURE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

A beautiful two bed, one bath apartment in Cypress Park is now available. The unit, recently renovated, comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, microwave and refrigerator. The unit comes with a small private yard that's fully enclosed. There is a washer and dryer conveniently located in the yard as well. One parking spot included with plenty of street parking. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Great location, close to Downtown, Rio De Los Angeles State Park, the popular bar Footsies and much more. Come and see it today!