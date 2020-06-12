All apartments in Los Angeles
2914 GRACIA Street

2914 Gracia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2914 Gracia Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Prime Atwater Village location! Property is no longer staged. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on a cul de sac. Over 2000 sq ft of living space. Beautiful spacious living room with fireplace, large formal dining room has built-ins and a dry bar. only 1 year old kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and its own eating area as well as large breakfast bar. Sliding doors from kitchen and master to huge grassy backyard with a great entertaining patio and numerous fruit trees, great for al fresco dining. Master has en suite with tub and shower, walk-in closet plus 2 additional closets. Hallway leads to beautifully redone bathroom for the 2 large bedrooms. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer and tons of storage, direct access to garage. All just blocks from the stores and restaurants on Glendale Blvd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 GRACIA Street have any available units?
2914 GRACIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 GRACIA Street have?
Some of 2914 GRACIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 GRACIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2914 GRACIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 GRACIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2914 GRACIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2914 GRACIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2914 GRACIA Street offers parking.
Does 2914 GRACIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2914 GRACIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 GRACIA Street have a pool?
No, 2914 GRACIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2914 GRACIA Street have accessible units?
No, 2914 GRACIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 GRACIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 GRACIA Street has units with dishwashers.

