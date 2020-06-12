2914 GRACIA Street

Amenities

Prime Atwater Village location! Property is no longer staged. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on a cul de sac. Over 2000 sq ft of living space. Beautiful spacious living room with fireplace, large formal dining room has built-ins and a dry bar. only 1 year old kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and its own eating area as well as large breakfast bar. Sliding doors from kitchen and master to huge grassy backyard with a great entertaining patio and numerous fruit trees, great for al fresco dining. Master has en suite with tub and shower, walk-in closet plus 2 additional closets. Hallway leads to beautifully redone bathroom for the 2 large bedrooms. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer and tons of storage, direct access to garage. All just blocks from the stores and restaurants on Glendale Blvd!