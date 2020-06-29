2908 Alsace Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Alsace - Property Id: 314656



Recently remodeled 2 bed - 1 1/2 bath in West Adams



Includes: washer dryer, dishwasher, MW, fridge and gas stove.



new cabinets, new flooring,



1000 sq ft



flooring is tile, laminate and carpets.



2 car parking on the lot - electric gate for the lot.



along Expo line.



Utilities (Electric, gas, cable/internet) paid by tenants.



First $2380 and deposit $2000.



1 year lease



First month free



No smoking



2 occupants maximum.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2908-alsace-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-1/314656

Property Id 314656



(RLNE5938223)