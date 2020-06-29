2908 Alsace Ave 1

Amenities
Alsace - Property Id: 314656
Recently remodeled 2 bed - 1 1/2 bath in West Adams
Includes: washer dryer, dishwasher, MW, fridge and gas stove.
new cabinets, new flooring,
1000 sq ft
flooring is tile, laminate and carpets.
2 car parking on the lot - electric gate for the lot.
along Expo line.
Utilities (Electric, gas, cable/internet) paid by tenants.
First $2380 and deposit $2000.
1 year lease
First month free
No smoking
2 occupants maximum.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2908-alsace-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-1/314656
Property Id 314656
(RLNE5938223)