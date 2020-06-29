All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2908 Alsace Ave 1

2908 Alsace Avenue · (310) 339-2783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2908 Alsace Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,385

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Alsace - Property Id: 314656

Recently remodeled 2 bed - 1 1/2 bath in West Adams

Includes: washer dryer, dishwasher, MW, fridge and gas stove.

new cabinets, new flooring,

1000 sq ft

flooring is tile, laminate and carpets.

2 car parking on the lot - electric gate for the lot.

along Expo line.

Utilities (Electric, gas, cable/internet) paid by tenants.

First $2380 and deposit $2000.

1 year lease

First month free

No smoking

2 occupants maximum.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2908-alsace-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-1/314656
Property Id 314656

(RLNE5938223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Alsace Ave 1 have any available units?
2908 Alsace Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Alsace Ave 1 have?
Some of 2908 Alsace Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Alsace Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Alsace Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Alsace Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Alsace Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Alsace Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Alsace Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 2908 Alsace Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 Alsace Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Alsace Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2908 Alsace Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Alsace Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2908 Alsace Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Alsace Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Alsace Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
