Los Angeles, CA
2905 Leeward Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2905 Leeward Ave

2905 Leeward Avenue · (213) 384-6150
Location

2905 Leeward Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright Bachelor unit apartments will be your home and your sanctuary.
Rent is ***$925.00***
Brand New, Spacious- Light Filled-Bachelor unit. Be the first to move in to this renovated spacious bachelor! With laminated and tiled floor The cozy yet spacious bachelor room large enough for couple. Super location in Koreatown! Get to Wilshire Blvd. few and downtown LA in less than 10 minutes. The amazing and best community in Koreatown within just 5 minutes away to famous food court, shopping and Consulate General of Rep. of Korea, Indonesian, Philippine and Salvador, LA High School, College and Banks. Hop on the 101 to get to Hollywood within 10 minutes and to DTLA.
* Bachelor Room
* Bathroom
* Vertical Blinds
* Cabinets
* Ceramic Tiled and Laminated Floors
* Street Parking
* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers

*** Please call/text for more information, appointment and open house at (213) 384-6150 or Email: leewardapts@calvogroup.com

(RLNE4530833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Leeward Ave have any available units?
2905 Leeward Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2905 Leeward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Leeward Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Leeward Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Leeward Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2905 Leeward Ave offer parking?
No, 2905 Leeward Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Leeward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 Leeward Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Leeward Ave have a pool?
No, 2905 Leeward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Leeward Ave have accessible units?
No, 2905 Leeward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Leeward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Leeward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Leeward Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Leeward Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
