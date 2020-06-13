2905 Leeward Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Bright Bachelor unit apartments will be your home and your sanctuary.

Rent is ***$925.00***

Brand New, Spacious- Light Filled-Bachelor unit. Be the first to move in to this renovated spacious bachelor! With laminated and tiled floor The cozy yet spacious bachelor room large enough for couple. Super location in Koreatown! Get to Wilshire Blvd. few and downtown LA in less than 10 minutes. The amazing and best community in Koreatown within just 5 minutes away to famous food court, shopping and Consulate General of Rep. of Korea, Indonesian, Philippine and Salvador, LA High School, College and Banks. Hop on the 101 to get to Hollywood within 10 minutes and to DTLA.

* Bachelor Room

* Bathroom

* Vertical Blinds

* Cabinets

* Ceramic Tiled and Laminated Floors

* Street Parking

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers



*** Please call/text for more information, appointment and open house at (213) 384-6150 or Email: leewardapts@calvogroup.com



