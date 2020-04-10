All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2867 BELDEN Drive

2867 Belden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2867 Belden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Experience the Hollywood Hills as it was meant to be. Designed by Ed Niles AIA, The Milt Davis House is perched high above Beachwood Canyon. This luxe designer done, fully furnished rental is like no other available in the area. The unique tie of nature and structure will beckon you in a home that embodies both. Walls of glass provide views of the city and hills below, while inside there is a feeling of complete privacy. The master suite includes a spacious walk in closet and ensuite Zen spa-style bath with double vanity, soaking tub and walk in shower with dual shower heads. The home has been updated with all modern conveniences one can expect: a kitchen with high-end appliances, touchless switches/locks throughout and other contemporary finishes (flooring, surfaces and lighting). Live. Play. Relax in a Mid Century Masterpiece. Available furnished only. Available to lease through July 25th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2867 BELDEN Drive have any available units?
2867 BELDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2867 BELDEN Drive have?
Some of 2867 BELDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2867 BELDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2867 BELDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2867 BELDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2867 BELDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2867 BELDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2867 BELDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 2867 BELDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2867 BELDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2867 BELDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 2867 BELDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2867 BELDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2867 BELDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2867 BELDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2867 BELDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
