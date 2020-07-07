285 West 6th Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move In Special!!! Call for details

Gorgeous Centre Street Loft! A newer constructed property with beautiful architecture and considerable planning for residents. Building includes gated parking and security. The property has a Subway sandwich shop, clothing store, and much more on the ground level.The location is amazing In the heart of San Pedro close to The Port, and The Art district on 6th Street. Enjoy First Fridays featuring live Mariachi music, Dancing, Car shows, gourmet food trucks and Farmers Market. 2 parking spots available.

Small pets welcomed!

For more information or showings please call Christina or Gabby at (310)831-0123

Contact us to schedule a showing.