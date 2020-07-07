All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 285 West 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
285 West 6th Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

285 West 6th Street

285 W 6th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

285 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move In Special!!! Call for details
Gorgeous Centre Street Loft! A newer constructed property with beautiful architecture and considerable planning for residents. Building includes gated parking and security. The property has a Subway sandwich shop, clothing store, and much more on the ground level.The location is amazing In the heart of San Pedro close to The Port, and The Art district on 6th Street. Enjoy First Fridays featuring live Mariachi music, Dancing, Car shows, gourmet food trucks and Farmers Market. 2 parking spots available.
Small pets welcomed!
For more information or showings please call Christina or Gabby at (310)831-0123
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 West 6th Street have any available units?
285 West 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 285 West 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
285 West 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 West 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 West 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 285 West 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 285 West 6th Street offers parking.
Does 285 West 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 West 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 West 6th Street have a pool?
No, 285 West 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 285 West 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 285 West 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 285 West 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 West 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 West 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 West 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College