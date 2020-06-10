All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2828 Pacific View

2828 Pacific View Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Pacific View Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Desirable location in the Hollywood Hills with peek-a-boo views of the canyons and city lights make this the perfect hide-away in the Big City. This home is private, serene and Zen like atmosphere. It features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an open and bright floor plan. Other features include vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, hardwood floors throughout, cozy fireplace in the living room with plenty of windows for natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets and storage space. The front bedroom is connected to a bonus room perfect for a play room, office or whatever you desire it to be. The en-suite master bedroom comes with a sunken spa tub surrounded with decking and a large private window. There is outdoor dining with bamboo plants all around the property makes this home private. Just minutes from

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Pacific View have any available units?
2828 Pacific View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Pacific View have?
Some of 2828 Pacific View's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Pacific View currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Pacific View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Pacific View pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Pacific View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2828 Pacific View offer parking?
No, 2828 Pacific View does not offer parking.
Does 2828 Pacific View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Pacific View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Pacific View have a pool?
No, 2828 Pacific View does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Pacific View have accessible units?
No, 2828 Pacific View does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Pacific View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Pacific View has units with dishwashers.
