2828 Pacific View

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Desirable location in the Hollywood Hills with peek-a-boo views of the canyons and city lights make this the perfect hide-away in the Big City. This home is private, serene and Zen like atmosphere. It features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an open and bright floor plan. Other features include vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, hardwood floors throughout, cozy fireplace in the living room with plenty of windows for natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets and storage space. The front bedroom is connected to a bonus room perfect for a play room, office or whatever you desire it to be. The en-suite master bedroom comes with a sunken spa tub surrounded with decking and a large private window. There is outdoor dining with bamboo plants all around the property makes this home private. Just minutes from