Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2817 North Coolidge Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2817 North Coolidge Ave

2817 North Coolidge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2817 North Coolidge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
yoga
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
Welcome!
Furnished with antiques I have found over the years make this house feel like home for anyone that stays. The open kitchen and large yard are perfect for bbq dinners. Five responsible vintage bikes are available to explore the area. Board games, bikes, books, fresh white linens and apple tv make it home feel cozy and welcoming. The open kitchen has a gas range and wood countertops. Pick lemons from the lemon tree for fresh lemonade. Three bedrooms provide privacy and comfort. A quiet neighborhood with a bunch of coffee and food options. Ride vintage bikes down the bike path and explore the area. Make this place your home away from home!

Location and Transport:
A quiet neighborhood with lovely neighbors. Everyone is very helpful and friendly. The community is a melting pot of many cultures and it has created a very special little oasis in bustling LA!
Uber, walk, bike or car. There is space for four cars in the driveway, as well as ample street parking. The bike path offers a safe, quick route to downtown. Uber is a very affordable option in LA as well. Minutes to the Dodger Stadium. Walking distance to restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Down the road, youll find the LA river and bike path, offering scenic views of the mountains. Bikes are Available to rent at Spoke coffee shop. Nestled next to silverlake, you can always find live music, food, yoga, and shops. Downtown is a 10-minute drive and Hollywood is around the corner in 15-minutes (traffic permitting)!

Utilities:
Included in the price: WIFI, gas, electric, water, waste, etc. You are responsible for taking trash cans out for pickup.

Rules:
Please be mindful of the neighbors, this is a quiet neighborhood, especially on weekdays. Music should be turned off at 10pm and noise kept to a minimum after dark. If there are any noise complaints, guests will be asked to keep things quiet or vacate the property. No parties or events allowed. Any broken or damaged property will be compensated by the deposit. No more than 7 responsibles can stay at the house. If bikes are damaged, lost or stolen, you will be accountable to replace or pay for a replacement.

PLEASE NOTE: There may be a detached garage renovation during fall 2019. I have the price reflected for this possibility, contact me for updates! I will also be around occasionally to maintian the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 North Coolidge Ave have any available units?
2817 North Coolidge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 North Coolidge Ave have?
Some of 2817 North Coolidge Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 North Coolidge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2817 North Coolidge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 North Coolidge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2817 North Coolidge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2817 North Coolidge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2817 North Coolidge Ave offers parking.
Does 2817 North Coolidge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 North Coolidge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 North Coolidge Ave have a pool?
No, 2817 North Coolidge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2817 North Coolidge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2817 North Coolidge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 North Coolidge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 North Coolidge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

