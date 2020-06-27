2817 North Coolidge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage internet access yoga

Welcome!

Furnished with antiques I have found over the years make this house feel like home for anyone that stays. The open kitchen and large yard are perfect for bbq dinners. Five responsible vintage bikes are available to explore the area. Board games, bikes, books, fresh white linens and apple tv make it home feel cozy and welcoming. The open kitchen has a gas range and wood countertops. Pick lemons from the lemon tree for fresh lemonade. Three bedrooms provide privacy and comfort. A quiet neighborhood with a bunch of coffee and food options. Ride vintage bikes down the bike path and explore the area. Make this place your home away from home!



Location and Transport:

A quiet neighborhood with lovely neighbors. Everyone is very helpful and friendly. The community is a melting pot of many cultures and it has created a very special little oasis in bustling LA!

Uber, walk, bike or car. There is space for four cars in the driveway, as well as ample street parking. The bike path offers a safe, quick route to downtown. Uber is a very affordable option in LA as well. Minutes to the Dodger Stadium. Walking distance to restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Down the road, youll find the LA river and bike path, offering scenic views of the mountains. Bikes are Available to rent at Spoke coffee shop. Nestled next to silverlake, you can always find live music, food, yoga, and shops. Downtown is a 10-minute drive and Hollywood is around the corner in 15-minutes (traffic permitting)!



Utilities:

Included in the price: WIFI, gas, electric, water, waste, etc. You are responsible for taking trash cans out for pickup.



Rules:

Please be mindful of the neighbors, this is a quiet neighborhood, especially on weekdays. Music should be turned off at 10pm and noise kept to a minimum after dark. If there are any noise complaints, guests will be asked to keep things quiet or vacate the property. No parties or events allowed. Any broken or damaged property will be compensated by the deposit. No more than 7 responsibles can stay at the house. If bikes are damaged, lost or stolen, you will be accountable to replace or pay for a replacement.



PLEASE NOTE: There may be a detached garage renovation during fall 2019. I have the price reflected for this possibility, contact me for updates! I will also be around occasionally to maintian the property.