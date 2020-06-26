2816 TILDEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub media room

Beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bath single level home for lease in convenient Westside neighborhood. Gleaming refinished hardwood floors, new neutral paint throughout, updated master ensuite spa-type bath, huge family room with built-in media center and tons of storage. Very large private yard with spacious patio, expansive lawn area and garden plus spacious two car garage with auto door opener. Complete with all appliances including range, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, counter-top microwave and laundry room with side by side washer and dryer. Close to shopping, Expo Line and Freeways , the highly rated Clover Elementary School and the upcoming new Google campus at the Westside Pavilion.