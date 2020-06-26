All apartments in Los Angeles
2816 TILDEN Avenue
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

2816 TILDEN Avenue

2816 Tilden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bath single level home for lease in convenient Westside neighborhood. Gleaming refinished hardwood floors, new neutral paint throughout, updated master ensuite spa-type bath, huge family room with built-in media center and tons of storage. Very large private yard with spacious patio, expansive lawn area and garden plus spacious two car garage with auto door opener. Complete with all appliances including range, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, counter-top microwave and laundry room with side by side washer and dryer. Close to shopping, Expo Line and Freeways , the highly rated Clover Elementary School and the upcoming new Google campus at the Westside Pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 TILDEN Avenue have any available units?
2816 TILDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 TILDEN Avenue have?
Some of 2816 TILDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 TILDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2816 TILDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 TILDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2816 TILDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2816 TILDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2816 TILDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2816 TILDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 TILDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 TILDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2816 TILDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2816 TILDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2816 TILDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 TILDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 TILDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
