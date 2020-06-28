2807 CEILHUNT Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This ultra-clean and well-maintained 3bed/2bath + den traditional is just filled with character. Tons of curb appeal with grassy front yard and beautiful landscaping. Great indoor/outdoor feel and desirable layout with bedrooms on one side and entertaining space on the other. Wood floors throughout. Bright and sunny living room with dining area opens to patio. Master bedroom offers en suite bath and sliders opening to patio. Large den also opens to patio. Kitchen offers eat-in breakfast area and direct access to 2-car garage. Located on a sought-after, non-cut-through street in wonderful North Westdale neighborhood, right next to Whole Foods, Starbucks, cafes and parks. Conveniently close to schools, freeways, the Expo Line and all the tech hubs on the Westside.