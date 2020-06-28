All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

2807 CEILHUNT Avenue

2807 Ceilhunt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Ceilhunt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

This ultra-clean and well-maintained 3bed/2bath + den traditional is just filled with character. Tons of curb appeal with grassy front yard and beautiful landscaping. Great indoor/outdoor feel and desirable layout with bedrooms on one side and entertaining space on the other. Wood floors throughout. Bright and sunny living room with dining area opens to patio. Master bedroom offers en suite bath and sliders opening to patio. Large den also opens to patio. Kitchen offers eat-in breakfast area and direct access to 2-car garage. Located on a sought-after, non-cut-through street in wonderful North Westdale neighborhood, right next to Whole Foods, Starbucks, cafes and parks. Conveniently close to schools, freeways, the Expo Line and all the tech hubs on the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue have any available units?
2807 CEILHUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue have?
Some of 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2807 CEILHUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue offers parking.
Does 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2807 CEILHUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
