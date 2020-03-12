All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2791 ELLISON Drive

2791 Ellison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2791 Ellison Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Move-in ready, fully-furnished, meticulous view property on a quiet cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills. This private and pristine modern home is the perfect spring-summer vacation getaway, just bring a toothbrush. With high ceilings, an open floor plan, and sliding glass doors that open fully, enjoy the gorgeous views in the most serene and ambient setting. Private master suite features separate spa-like bathrooms, spectacular large closets, and motorized blackout and daytime shades. Upstairs there is a guest wing and terrace as well as three additional guest rooms downstairs, totaling five bedrooms. Additional highlights include an office, entertaining bar, covered loggia with outdoor dining and living areas with TV and fireplace, grassy area, fully equipped kitchen, and gorgeous infinity pool overlooking the beautiful view. Fit for the most discerning clientele.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2791 ELLISON Drive have any available units?
2791 ELLISON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2791 ELLISON Drive have?
Some of 2791 ELLISON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2791 ELLISON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2791 ELLISON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2791 ELLISON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2791 ELLISON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2791 ELLISON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2791 ELLISON Drive offers parking.
Does 2791 ELLISON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2791 ELLISON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2791 ELLISON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2791 ELLISON Drive has a pool.
Does 2791 ELLISON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2791 ELLISON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2791 ELLISON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2791 ELLISON Drive has units with dishwashers.
