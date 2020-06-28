All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2759 COOLIDGE Avenue
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

2759 COOLIDGE Avenue

2759 Coolidge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2759 Coolidge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Rare 4bedroom/3bath + den home on one of the best tree-lined streets in West LA. Updated and expanded, this spacious home features a huge open living area, gorgeous cherrywood floors, lots of light and a great flow. Front bedroom with en suite bathroom. Large master suite with high ceilings, walk-in closet and sumptuous bath retreat with separate spa tub and shower. 4th bedroom has high ceilings as well. Custom closets in all bedrooms. Central heat and A/C. Recessed lighting and wired for flatscreen TVs throughout. All new doors, window, roof, floors, walls, electric when remodeled. Grassy front yard and hardscaped backyard, ideal for entertaining. Finished detached garage makes great additional bonus space. Well-located in wonderful North Westdale neighborhood, close to Whole Foods, Starbucks, restaurants, parks, shopping, freeways & the Expo Line - all the westside has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue have any available units?
2759 COOLIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2759 COOLIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2759 COOLIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College