2759 COOLIDGE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Rare 4bedroom/3bath + den home on one of the best tree-lined streets in West LA. Updated and expanded, this spacious home features a huge open living area, gorgeous cherrywood floors, lots of light and a great flow. Front bedroom with en suite bathroom. Large master suite with high ceilings, walk-in closet and sumptuous bath retreat with separate spa tub and shower. 4th bedroom has high ceilings as well. Custom closets in all bedrooms. Central heat and A/C. Recessed lighting and wired for flatscreen TVs throughout. All new doors, window, roof, floors, walls, electric when remodeled. Grassy front yard and hardscaped backyard, ideal for entertaining. Finished detached garage makes great additional bonus space. Well-located in wonderful North Westdale neighborhood, close to Whole Foods, Starbucks, restaurants, parks, shopping, freeways & the Expo Line - all the westside has to offer!