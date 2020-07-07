All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2741 San Marino Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2741 San Marino Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

2741 San Marino Street

2741 San Marino Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
MacArthur Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2741 San Marino Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/273a14f0a7 ---- A centrally located beautiful one bedroom apartment with wonderful amenities, you will love this apartment! This beautifully upgraded and modernized apartment features a new, state of the art kitchen, a roomy closet, as well as a spacious bathroom, all refinished with modern materials will be a delight to call home! This quiet unit is in a stunning well-kept building on a residential avenue, close to all stores, transportation on Olympic Blvd, Hoover St. and Vermont Avenue, schools, houses of worship, and much more. We are one of the few residential apartment buildings in LA that offer FREE WI-FI!! You will definitely enjoy the convenience of the onsite laundry. The building is gated and features a camera system for your peace of mind. STREET PARKING ONLY!!! There is an onsite manager and Rohcs Management provides 24 hour emergency maintenance for your peace of mind, and there is plenty of street parking available. For additional offerings, information and to apply online please visit our website at www.rohcsmanagement.com PLEASE NOTE - Pictures in this ad are a representation of a typical apartment in this building and may or may not fully resemble the vacant unit being advertised. *Free Wi-Fi -limitations apply, this is not offered as an amenity, just a free perk, please ask for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 San Marino Street have any available units?
2741 San Marino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 San Marino Street have?
Some of 2741 San Marino Street's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 San Marino Street currently offering any rent specials?
2741 San Marino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 San Marino Street pet-friendly?
No, 2741 San Marino Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2741 San Marino Street offer parking?
No, 2741 San Marino Street does not offer parking.
Does 2741 San Marino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 San Marino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 San Marino Street have a pool?
No, 2741 San Marino Street does not have a pool.
Does 2741 San Marino Street have accessible units?
No, 2741 San Marino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 San Marino Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 San Marino Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College