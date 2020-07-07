2741 San Marino Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/273a14f0a7 ---- A centrally located beautiful one bedroom apartment with wonderful amenities, you will love this apartment! This beautifully upgraded and modernized apartment features a new, state of the art kitchen, a roomy closet, as well as a spacious bathroom, all refinished with modern materials will be a delight to call home! This quiet unit is in a stunning well-kept building on a residential avenue, close to all stores, transportation on Olympic Blvd, Hoover St. and Vermont Avenue, schools, houses of worship, and much more. We are one of the few residential apartment buildings in LA that offer FREE WI-FI!! You will definitely enjoy the convenience of the onsite laundry. The building is gated and features a camera system for your peace of mind. STREET PARKING ONLY!!! There is an onsite manager and Rohcs Management provides 24 hour emergency maintenance for your peace of mind, and there is plenty of street parking available. For additional offerings, information and to apply online please visit our website at www.rohcsmanagement.com PLEASE NOTE - Pictures in this ad are a representation of a typical apartment in this building and may or may not fully resemble the vacant unit being advertised. *Free Wi-Fi -limitations apply, this is not offered as an amenity, just a free perk, please ask for details.