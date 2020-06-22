All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2725 New Jersey St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2725 New Jersey St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

2725 New Jersey St

2725 New Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2725 New Jersey Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in a perfect Artists home DTLA adjacent. Large lot perfect to let your dog out for a run. This 100 year old home has been completely remodeled yet retains its old school LA charm. Private gated parking for 3 cars. Large storage, perfect for tools and/or equipment. Come check out this home it will not last. Great for working professional roomates or couples that like to entertain. Great porch to relax and enjoy one of LA's last traditional neighborhood. The home and block feel safe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 New Jersey St have any available units?
2725 New Jersey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 New Jersey St have?
Some of 2725 New Jersey St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 New Jersey St currently offering any rent specials?
2725 New Jersey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 New Jersey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 New Jersey St is pet friendly.
Does 2725 New Jersey St offer parking?
Yes, 2725 New Jersey St does offer parking.
Does 2725 New Jersey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 New Jersey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 New Jersey St have a pool?
No, 2725 New Jersey St does not have a pool.
Does 2725 New Jersey St have accessible units?
No, 2725 New Jersey St does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 New Jersey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 New Jersey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College