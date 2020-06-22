2725 New Jersey St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in a perfect Artists home DTLA adjacent. Large lot perfect to let your dog out for a run. This 100 year old home has been completely remodeled yet retains its old school LA charm. Private gated parking for 3 cars. Large storage, perfect for tools and/or equipment. Come check out this home it will not last. Great for working professional roomates or couples that like to entertain. Great porch to relax and enjoy one of LA's last traditional neighborhood. The home and block feel safe.