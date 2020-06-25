2717 MOTOR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED Gorgeous spacious 4 bedroom+4.5 bathroom two story estate, perfectly located near Rancho Park golf, tennis, swimming pool, baseball and soccer fields. The bright and open ground floor with high ceilings and chocolate wood floors features a gigantic living room contiguous to a family room with a fire place, a den, a formal dining room, a fully equipped kitchen, and a maids quarter. The family room overlooks the inviting covered patio and a large enclosed tropical back yard with a expansive grassy lawn. The upper level has a master bedroom suite with a wide outdoor balcony over looking the yard and 2 extra large bedrooms with enormous closet space, for a total of three bathrooms. This is the perfect home set up to entertain a large family gathering. Pets are okay.SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS IN PRIVATE REMARKS