271 LORING Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

House plus guesthouse! East Coast traditional meets Old Hollywood glam on one of the most beautiful streets in Little Holmby! This elegant and unique home has loads of character, spacious rooms and plenty of old-world charm preserved amid the amenities of modern living. First level features living room and family room with fireplc, formal dining room, huge well-equipped eat-in kitchen, maid's suite, office/den, and old-fashioned screened in back porch. Up is elegant master suite with fireplace and opulent spa-like master bathroom, 3 more bedrooms and 2 more baths, an office. and laundry. The lower level has more laundry and huge storage areas; 2-car garage with electric charger. Enjoy the pool in the backyard along with the barbeque, pizza oven, patio and large grassy yard. Newly refinished hrdwd floors throughout. The spacious guest house overlooking the pool has high ceiling,fireplace and bathroom. All fireplaces are decorative, long term lease available.