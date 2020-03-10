All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 271 LORING Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
271 LORING Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

271 LORING Avenue

271 Loring Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

271 Loring Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
House plus guesthouse! East Coast traditional meets Old Hollywood glam on one of the most beautiful streets in Little Holmby! This elegant and unique home has loads of character, spacious rooms and plenty of old-world charm preserved amid the amenities of modern living. First level features living room and family room with fireplc, formal dining room, huge well-equipped eat-in kitchen, maid's suite, office/den, and old-fashioned screened in back porch. Up is elegant master suite with fireplace and opulent spa-like master bathroom, 3 more bedrooms and 2 more baths, an office. and laundry. The lower level has more laundry and huge storage areas; 2-car garage with electric charger. Enjoy the pool in the backyard along with the barbeque, pizza oven, patio and large grassy yard. Newly refinished hrdwd floors throughout. The spacious guest house overlooking the pool has high ceiling,fireplace and bathroom. All fireplaces are decorative, long term lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 LORING Avenue have any available units?
271 LORING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 LORING Avenue have?
Some of 271 LORING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 LORING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
271 LORING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 LORING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 271 LORING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 271 LORING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 271 LORING Avenue offers parking.
Does 271 LORING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 271 LORING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 LORING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 271 LORING Avenue has a pool.
Does 271 LORING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 271 LORING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 271 LORING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 LORING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College