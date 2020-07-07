All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

268 South ORANGE Drive

268 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

268 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Gated & private 2-Story Spanish Duplex w/Authentic Period Details & Courtyard Entry. Spacious 2500+ Sq Feet 3 Beds, 2 Baths w/Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings & Light-Filled Spaces. 1st Floor: Step-Down Living Room w/Original Wood Beams & Decorative Fireplace. Dining Room w/French Doors to spacious private patio. Period kitchen w/Colorful Tile connects to Breakfast Room w/Built Ins. One Bedroom and Full Bath complete the 1st level. 2nd Floor: 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Inc. Master w/walk-In Closet. Renovated Bath w/Separate Stall Shower & Bathtub. Central AC/Heat & All Appliances Inc. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Ample Street Parking. Prime Location Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants on La Brea! One year lease minimum. Showings to begin on Sat 12/14. No sign on property, do not disturb occupants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 South ORANGE Drive have any available units?
268 South ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 South ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 268 South ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 South ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
268 South ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 South ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 268 South ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 268 South ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 268 South ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 268 South ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 South ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 South ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 268 South ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 268 South ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 268 South ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 268 South ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 South ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

