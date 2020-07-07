268 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Gated & private 2-Story Spanish Duplex w/Authentic Period Details & Courtyard Entry. Spacious 2500+ Sq Feet 3 Beds, 2 Baths w/Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings & Light-Filled Spaces. 1st Floor: Step-Down Living Room w/Original Wood Beams & Decorative Fireplace. Dining Room w/French Doors to spacious private patio. Period kitchen w/Colorful Tile connects to Breakfast Room w/Built Ins. One Bedroom and Full Bath complete the 1st level. 2nd Floor: 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Inc. Master w/walk-In Closet. Renovated Bath w/Separate Stall Shower & Bathtub. Central AC/Heat & All Appliances Inc. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Ample Street Parking. Prime Location Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants on La Brea! One year lease minimum. Showings to begin on Sat 12/14. No sign on property, do not disturb occupants