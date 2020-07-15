All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

26428 Athena Ave

26428 Athena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level. There is a balcony on off the living room and large deck off the family room downstairs. The grassy backyard is neatly landscaped and overlooks views from the deck. Other features include an updated kitchen, two fireplaces, 2 garage spaces, large laundry room, easy access to the freeway, close to local shops and restaurants.

(RLNE5909941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26428 Athena Ave have any available units?
26428 Athena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 26428 Athena Ave have?
Some of 26428 Athena Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26428 Athena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26428 Athena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26428 Athena Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 26428 Athena Ave is pet friendly.
Does 26428 Athena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 26428 Athena Ave offers parking.
Does 26428 Athena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26428 Athena Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26428 Athena Ave have a pool?
No, 26428 Athena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26428 Athena Ave have accessible units?
No, 26428 Athena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26428 Athena Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26428 Athena Ave has units with dishwashers.
