26428 Athena Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level. There is a balcony on off the living room and large deck off the family room downstairs. The grassy backyard is neatly landscaped and overlooks views from the deck. Other features include an updated kitchen, two fireplaces, 2 garage spaces, large laundry room, easy access to the freeway, close to local shops and restaurants.



(RLNE5909941)