Los Angeles, CA
2631 E. 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2631 E. 3rd Street

2631 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2631 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New 2018 Craftsman-Style Home in Boyle Heights - Property Id: 98032

Brand new 2018 stunning craftsman-style back house located close to Downtown LA, Arts District, Dodger Stadium, and blocks away from LAC and USC Medical Center. Within walking distance of Metro's goldline and multiple bus stations. This beautiful home features hardwood floors throughout, central air conditioning / heat and brand-new gas appliances including stove, refrigerator and a stackable washer and dryer! This spacious two bedrooms with one full bath offers lots of light throughout. To top it off, pets are welcome! This is a MUST SEE home and it won't last long at this price!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98032
Property Id 98032

(RLNE4674348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 E. 3rd Street have any available units?
2631 E. 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 E. 3rd Street have?
Some of 2631 E. 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 E. 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2631 E. 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 E. 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2631 E. 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2631 E. 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 2631 E. 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2631 E. 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2631 E. 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 E. 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 2631 E. 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2631 E. 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2631 E. 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 E. 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2631 E. 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
