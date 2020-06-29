All apartments in Los Angeles
2630 EDEN Place

2630 Eden Place · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Eden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW!! FULLY FURNISHED!! Gorgeous & private modern style home in the hills with a guest house. This fully furnished 5 bedroom & 5 bathroom beauty features an open layout, 12 foot high ceilings, hardwood/stone floors & fleetwood sliding glass doors. The gated entrance features a courtyard, waterfall and a large glass door. The serene panoramic views of the home compliment the great outdoor living space which includes a large saltwater pool & spa. Gourmet kitchen includes sleek Italian design cabinets, top of the line appliances and a luminous skylight. Large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms throughout, with tons of closet space made with the finest materials. Separate guest house /office/creative space with its own bathroom above the 2-car garage. Smart home equipped with Control 4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 EDEN Place have any available units?
2630 EDEN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 EDEN Place have?
Some of 2630 EDEN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 EDEN Place currently offering any rent specials?
2630 EDEN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 EDEN Place pet-friendly?
No, 2630 EDEN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2630 EDEN Place offer parking?
Yes, 2630 EDEN Place offers parking.
Does 2630 EDEN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 EDEN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 EDEN Place have a pool?
Yes, 2630 EDEN Place has a pool.
Does 2630 EDEN Place have accessible units?
No, 2630 EDEN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 EDEN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 EDEN Place has units with dishwashers.
