2630 EDEN Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW!! FULLY FURNISHED!! Gorgeous & private modern style home in the hills with a guest house. This fully furnished 5 bedroom & 5 bathroom beauty features an open layout, 12 foot high ceilings, hardwood/stone floors & fleetwood sliding glass doors. The gated entrance features a courtyard, waterfall and a large glass door. The serene panoramic views of the home compliment the great outdoor living space which includes a large saltwater pool & spa. Gourmet kitchen includes sleek Italian design cabinets, top of the line appliances and a luminous skylight. Large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms throughout, with tons of closet space made with the finest materials. Separate guest house /office/creative space with its own bathroom above the 2-car garage. Smart home equipped with Control 4.