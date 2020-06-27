All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2621 MANNING Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2621 MANNING Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

2621 MANNING Avenue

2621 Manning Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2621 Manning Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available August 1st -- Breathtaking single story Rancho Park Spanish. Exquisitely remodeled and meticulously maintained this perfect family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious family room with walls of glass and formal living room with barreled ceiling and classic wood burning fireplace. A perfectly appointed kitchen boasts Caesarstone countertops, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar and Spanish tile floors that lead to a sun filled dining room. Master suite features wood beamed ceilings, custom closets and en-suite bath. Two generous sized bedrooms share a pristine tiled bath. Archways, rich hardwood floors and divided light windows throughout. The outdoor space boasts an expansive grassy rear yard and Spanish tile dining patio. Perfectly located in highly desired Overland Avenue Elementary school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 MANNING Avenue have any available units?
2621 MANNING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 MANNING Avenue have?
Some of 2621 MANNING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 MANNING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2621 MANNING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 MANNING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2621 MANNING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2621 MANNING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2621 MANNING Avenue offers parking.
Does 2621 MANNING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 MANNING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 MANNING Avenue have a pool?
No, 2621 MANNING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2621 MANNING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2621 MANNING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 MANNING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 MANNING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College