2621 MANNING Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available August 1st -- Breathtaking single story Rancho Park Spanish. Exquisitely remodeled and meticulously maintained this perfect family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious family room with walls of glass and formal living room with barreled ceiling and classic wood burning fireplace. A perfectly appointed kitchen boasts Caesarstone countertops, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar and Spanish tile floors that lead to a sun filled dining room. Master suite features wood beamed ceilings, custom closets and en-suite bath. Two generous sized bedrooms share a pristine tiled bath. Archways, rich hardwood floors and divided light windows throughout. The outdoor space boasts an expansive grassy rear yard and Spanish tile dining patio. Perfectly located in highly desired Overland Avenue Elementary school district!