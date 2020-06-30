2615 NAPLES Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Fully furnished gorgeous 2 bedrooms 2 bath house with an attached one bedroom home office with it's own private entrance and court yard, full bath, refrigerator, sink , washer and dryer. The main houses is done to perfection, kitchen with stainless steel appliances with open floor plan which opens to private court yard and a beautiful back yard with fountains and barbecue. The house has brand new furniture, linens and silver plates. Washer & dryer and A/C. Lease includes all utilities, electricity, gas ,water and sewer up to $500 bi monthly, in addition landlord pays for yard service, internet, cable, security service, bi weekly maid cleaning and pest control.