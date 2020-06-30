All apartments in Los Angeles
2615 NAPLES Avenue

2615 Naples Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Naples Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Fully furnished gorgeous 2 bedrooms 2 bath house with an attached one bedroom home office with it's own private entrance and court yard, full bath, refrigerator, sink , washer and dryer. The main houses is done to perfection, kitchen with stainless steel appliances with open floor plan which opens to private court yard and a beautiful back yard with fountains and barbecue. The house has brand new furniture, linens and silver plates. Washer & dryer and A/C. Lease includes all utilities, electricity, gas ,water and sewer up to $500 bi monthly, in addition landlord pays for yard service, internet, cable, security service, bi weekly maid cleaning and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 NAPLES Avenue have any available units?
2615 NAPLES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 NAPLES Avenue have?
Some of 2615 NAPLES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 NAPLES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2615 NAPLES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 NAPLES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2615 NAPLES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2615 NAPLES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2615 NAPLES Avenue offers parking.
Does 2615 NAPLES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 NAPLES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 NAPLES Avenue have a pool?
No, 2615 NAPLES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2615 NAPLES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2615 NAPLES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 NAPLES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 NAPLES Avenue has units with dishwashers.

