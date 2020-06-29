All apartments in Los Angeles
26141 Frampton Avenue

Location

26141 Frampton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom unit located in a gated community This quiet gated community in Harbor City is conveniently located in walking distance from restaurant and local parks, to Kaiser Permanente South bay Hospital, close access to 110 freeway, easy access to Palos Verdes and Torrance Beach and other neighboring cities.

For more information on viewing this property please text Gabby or Christina at (310)200-5584 or call (310)831-0123 to schedule.

**FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE WE HAVE LISTED SOME HELPFUL INFORMATION REGARDING THE QUALIFICATIONS FOR THIS HOME, PLEASE SEE NOTES BELOW TO MAKE SURE YOU ARE A MATCH FOR THIS PROPERTY BEFORE VIEWING & APPLYING.

*Pet Friendly.
*SECTION 8 / THIRD PARTY ASSISTANCE VOUCHERS / NOT ELIGABLE

****RENTERS INSURANCE POLICY IS A REQUIREMNET UPON SIGNING ALL LEASES
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 26141 Frampton Avenue have any available units?
26141 Frampton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 26141 Frampton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26141 Frampton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26141 Frampton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 26141 Frampton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 26141 Frampton Avenue offer parking?
No, 26141 Frampton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 26141 Frampton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26141 Frampton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26141 Frampton Avenue have a pool?
No, 26141 Frampton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26141 Frampton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26141 Frampton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26141 Frampton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26141 Frampton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26141 Frampton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 26141 Frampton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

