Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2614 Silver Ridge Ave
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

2614 Silver Ridge Ave

2614 Silver Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Silver Ridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d8f785055 ---- Relax in the Silver Lake Hills with views. This charming lower ADU unit offers everything you need close to the action. Walk to the 365 Whole Foods market, or the Silver Lake Reservoir a few blocks away. The 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment offers a full kitchen with quartz counters, refrigerator, gas cook top and microwave. There is a living room with large shelf around the circumference of the room. The bedroom is very large with new front load washer and dryer, plenty of closet space, and full bathroom with new sink and vanity, tub/shower combo. Street parking is extremely easy right in front of the house. All applicants age 18 need to apply. 12 Month lease which automatically converts to month-to-month. Cats welcome, sorry no dogs. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Silver Ridge Ave have any available units?
2614 Silver Ridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Silver Ridge Ave have?
Some of 2614 Silver Ridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Silver Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Silver Ridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Silver Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Silver Ridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Silver Ridge Ave offer parking?
No, 2614 Silver Ridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2614 Silver Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 Silver Ridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Silver Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 2614 Silver Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Silver Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 2614 Silver Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Silver Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Silver Ridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
