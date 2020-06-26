2614 Silver Ridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d8f785055 ---- Relax in the Silver Lake Hills with views. This charming lower ADU unit offers everything you need close to the action. Walk to the 365 Whole Foods market, or the Silver Lake Reservoir a few blocks away. The 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment offers a full kitchen with quartz counters, refrigerator, gas cook top and microwave. There is a living room with large shelf around the circumference of the room. The bedroom is very large with new front load washer and dryer, plenty of closet space, and full bathroom with new sink and vanity, tub/shower combo. Street parking is extremely easy right in front of the house. All applicants age 18 need to apply. 12 Month lease which automatically converts to month-to-month. Cats welcome, sorry no dogs. No smoking.