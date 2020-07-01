2614 Rinconia Drive

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
MID-CENTURY HOLLYWOOD HILLS RETREAT
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, fully updated and remodeled. Original, restored hardwood-floors throughout the living room, hallway, and two bedrooms. The living area has a gorgeous exposed-beam ceiling along with a showcase fireplace. New tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms as well as brand new recessed lighting. The master suite boasts a large luxury bathroom with a custom-tiled shower. There is a comfortable service area with washer and dryer and a large two-car garage. Central heating and air conditioning. Willing to discuss depending on the pet. Smoking is not allowed.
First time available since 1959 and a nature lovers dream, this unique retreat is located in the Hollywood Dell area, surrounded by garden lots mature California Oaks, Pines and fruit trees. Beautiful indoor/outdoor living with large, private, garden, and patio. Walking distance to Lake Hollywood and nature trails. Five minutes to downtown Hollywood, The Hollywood Bowl, 101 FWY on-ramp; and a short drive to Universal City, Burbank, Paramount Studios, and downtown L.A.
Partially furnished or not. Minimum one-year lease.
Tenant pays electricity, gas, sewage, and trash whereas the landlord will cover the landscaping and water.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
(RLNE5767094)