2614 Rinconia Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2614 Rinconia Drive

2614 Rinconia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Rinconia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

MID-CENTURY HOLLYWOOD HILLS RETREAT

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, fully updated and remodeled. Original, restored hardwood-floors throughout the living room, hallway, and two bedrooms. The living area has a gorgeous exposed-beam ceiling along with a showcase fireplace. New tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms as well as brand new recessed lighting. The master suite boasts a large luxury bathroom with a custom-tiled shower. There is a comfortable service area with washer and dryer and a large two-car garage. Central heating and air conditioning. Willing to discuss depending on the pet. Smoking is not allowed.

First time available since 1959 and a nature lovers dream, this unique retreat is located in the Hollywood Dell area, surrounded by garden lots mature California Oaks, Pines and fruit trees. Beautiful indoor/outdoor living with large, private, garden, and patio. Walking distance to Lake Hollywood and nature trails. Five minutes to downtown Hollywood, The Hollywood Bowl, 101 FWY on-ramp; and a short drive to Universal City, Burbank, Paramount Studios, and downtown L.A.

Partially furnished or not. Minimum one-year lease.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, sewage, and trash whereas the landlord will cover the landscaping and water.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5767094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Rinconia Drive have any available units?
2614 Rinconia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Rinconia Drive have?
Some of 2614 Rinconia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Rinconia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Rinconia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Rinconia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Rinconia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Rinconia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Rinconia Drive offers parking.
Does 2614 Rinconia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 Rinconia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Rinconia Drive have a pool?
No, 2614 Rinconia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Rinconia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2614 Rinconia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Rinconia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 Rinconia Drive has units with dishwashers.

