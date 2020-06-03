26045 Frampton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Look No Further! This beautiful 2-story DETACHED “open” floor plan Town Home located in the highly desirable Franciscan Village Complex [across from the Stone Heaven Complex]. Located in an exclusive, private, quiet and secured/gated complex. This home has a superb floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,620 square feet of living space, a cozy loft located on the second floor perfect for a family room and/or…As you enter this home, you are greeted by a beautiful foyer leading to the formal dining area which opens up to the living room with its cozy fireplace. The kitchen is perfectly designed to prepare the perfect meal for your family. You will also find a private patio which is designed to enjoy family gatherings. On the 2nd floor, you will find the open and airy master suite which includes a balcony perfectly set up for your morning coffee or tea. It also includes an upgraded bathroom with “his and hers” sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms, an additional full bath & a wonderfully located loft separating the master suite from the 3rd bedroom are found on the 2nd floor. This Town Home feels like a single-family residence located just a stone away from shops, restaurants, fwys & our local beaches.