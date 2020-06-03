All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 26045 Frampton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
26045 Frampton Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:00 PM

26045 Frampton Avenue

26045 Frampton Avenue · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

26045 Frampton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Look No Further! This beautiful 2-story DETACHED “open” floor plan Town Home located in the highly desirable Franciscan Village Complex [across from the Stone Heaven Complex]. Located in an exclusive, private, quiet and secured/gated complex. This home has a superb floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,620 square feet of living space, a cozy loft located on the second floor perfect for a family room and/or…As you enter this home, you are greeted by a beautiful foyer leading to the formal dining area which opens up to the living room with its cozy fireplace. The kitchen is perfectly designed to prepare the perfect meal for your family. You will also find a private patio which is designed to enjoy family gatherings. On the 2nd floor, you will find the open and airy master suite which includes a balcony perfectly set up for your morning coffee or tea. It also includes an upgraded bathroom with “his and hers” sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms, an additional full bath & a wonderfully located loft separating the master suite from the 3rd bedroom are found on the 2nd floor. This Town Home feels like a single-family residence located just a stone away from shops, restaurants, fwys & our local beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26045 Frampton Avenue have any available units?
26045 Frampton Avenue has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 26045 Frampton Avenue have?
Some of 26045 Frampton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26045 Frampton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26045 Frampton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26045 Frampton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26045 Frampton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 26045 Frampton Avenue offer parking?
No, 26045 Frampton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 26045 Frampton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26045 Frampton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26045 Frampton Avenue have a pool?
No, 26045 Frampton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26045 Frampton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26045 Frampton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26045 Frampton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26045 Frampton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 26045 Frampton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity