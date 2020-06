258 BARLOCK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ADORABLE TRADITIONAL HOME LOCATED ON A TREE LINED STREET IN TRENDY WESTWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS CHARMING, HOME FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS. THE LARGE, OPEN LIVING ROOM FEATURES A FIREPLACE AND LEADS TO AN ELEGANT DINING AREA AND SPACIOUS REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE PRIVATE GRASSY BACKYARD HAS A PATIO AREA, AN INVITING OASIS THAT COMPLETES THIS IDEAL HOME FOR ENTERTAINING AND INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING. THE HOME IS FILLED WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF LIGHT, LARGE WINDOWS AND ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS SUCH AS CROWN MOLDINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND SHUTTERS. CENTRAL AC & HEAT, COVERED FRONT PORCH, AND MUCH MORE. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO UCLA IN WARNER SCHOOL DISTRICT.