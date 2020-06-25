2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Available for a short-term or one year lease. Over a bridge and tucked away behind lush hedges + trees, sits this stunning French country estate in lower Mandeville Canyon. Upon entering the magical setting of this completely private property, you are transported to a state of tranquility. This exquisite home, which includes a fabulous separate guest house, feels like a secluded retreat. The interior of the home features hand-hewn wood-beamed ceilings + Douglas fir floors throughout. The cozy living rm boasts a stone fireplace +French doors that lead to a sprawling lawn, French parterre gardens, and saltwater pool + spa. Impressive library/office, formal dining rm, and lovely eat-in kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 4 perfectly appointed bdrms including a spacious master suite w/ his & her closets, double vanities, soaking tub and shower. 2 car garage w/ direct access to the home, plus large gravel motor court which can accommodate up to 10 cars. Available either furnished or unfurnished.