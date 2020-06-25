All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road

2562 Mandeville Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2562 Mandeville Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available for a short-term or one year lease. Over a bridge and tucked away behind lush hedges + trees, sits this stunning French country estate in lower Mandeville Canyon. Upon entering the magical setting of this completely private property, you are transported to a state of tranquility. This exquisite home, which includes a fabulous separate guest house, feels like a secluded retreat. The interior of the home features hand-hewn wood-beamed ceilings + Douglas fir floors throughout. The cozy living rm boasts a stone fireplace +French doors that lead to a sprawling lawn, French parterre gardens, and saltwater pool + spa. Impressive library/office, formal dining rm, and lovely eat-in kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 4 perfectly appointed bdrms including a spacious master suite w/ his & her closets, double vanities, soaking tub and shower. 2 car garage w/ direct access to the home, plus large gravel motor court which can accommodate up to 10 cars. Available either furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have any available units?
2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have?
Some of 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2562 MANDEVILLE CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
