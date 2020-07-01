25421 President Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Feels like a home on its own!! 2 homes nicely upgraded that are detached. Front unit 25421 President Ave. is 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate wood flooring throughout, upgraded bathroom, open kitchen into the great room. Large washer/dryer area off the kitchen. Very spacious front and side yard, parking driveway on side of home. Leased for $1850.00 per month.

Rear unit 25419 President Ave. is a 3 Bed, 1 bath. Laminated wood flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Forced air heating, laundry area and an attached 2 car garage. This home has an enclosed spacious yard and patio. Leased for $2,300 per month.

Both homes have been freshly painted, new quartz counters, new hardware, new cabinets.

Landscaping is in process and gardener will be included paid by owner. Conveniently located to all amenities and across from Harbor City Elementary School.