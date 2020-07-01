All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

25421 President Avenue

25421 President Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25421 President Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Feels like a home on its own!! 2 homes nicely upgraded that are detached. Front unit 25421 President Ave. is 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate wood flooring throughout, upgraded bathroom, open kitchen into the great room. Large washer/dryer area off the kitchen. Very spacious front and side yard, parking driveway on side of home. Leased for $1850.00 per month.
Rear unit 25419 President Ave. is a 3 Bed, 1 bath. Laminated wood flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Forced air heating, laundry area and an attached 2 car garage. This home has an enclosed spacious yard and patio. Leased for $2,300 per month.
Both homes have been freshly painted, new quartz counters, new hardware, new cabinets.
Landscaping is in process and gardener will be included paid by owner. Conveniently located to all amenities and across from Harbor City Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25421 President Avenue have any available units?
25421 President Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 25421 President Avenue have?
Some of 25421 President Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25421 President Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25421 President Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25421 President Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25421 President Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 25421 President Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25421 President Avenue offers parking.
Does 25421 President Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25421 President Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25421 President Avenue have a pool?
No, 25421 President Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25421 President Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25421 President Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25421 President Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25421 President Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

