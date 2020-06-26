2530 Bentley Avenue S

Amenities
Remodeled Single Family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Open floor plan, Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, Central
HVAC and Gorgeous molding. Updated kitchen is all new with stainless appliances. Master suite has spacious walk-in closet and Remodeled bathroom with separate tub/shower and double vanities. The fully usable rear yard is level and fenced. Detached 2 car garage. Separate storage room behind the garage is not included in this rent. Very convenient location- very close to Westside Pavilion and just one block from the newly opened Expo line stop.