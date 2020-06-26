All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

2530 Bentley Avenue S

2530 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2530 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Remodeled Single Family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Open floor plan, Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, Central
HVAC and Gorgeous molding. Updated kitchen is all new with stainless appliances. Master suite has spacious walk-in closet and Remodeled bathroom with separate tub/shower and double vanities. The fully usable rear yard is level and fenced. Detached 2 car garage. Separate storage room behind the garage is not included in this rent. Very convenient location- very close to Westside Pavilion and just one block from the newly opened Expo line stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Bentley Avenue S have any available units?
2530 Bentley Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 Bentley Avenue S have?
Some of 2530 Bentley Avenue S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Bentley Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Bentley Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Bentley Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2530 Bentley Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2530 Bentley Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2530 Bentley Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2530 Bentley Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Bentley Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Bentley Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2530 Bentley Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Bentley Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2530 Bentley Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Bentley Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 Bentley Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
