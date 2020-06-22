All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 253 S BROADWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
253 S BROADWAY
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

253 S BROADWAY

253 South Broadway · (310) 918-3527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

253 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A gorgeous, historical, East-facing loft with amazing light. An 1890s landmark building remodeled in 2007 with hardwood floors, high ceilings, charming brick walls, and spacious luxury bathroom. On the 4th floor of a 5-story building, across the street from the iconic Bradbury Building.Nestled in the heart of Downtown, one block from The Edison, Grand Central Market, Spring and Main Street restaurants and nightlife. Just minutes away from Little Tokyo, MOCA, Disney Concert Hall, Downtown Art-walk. A foodie's heaven. Dogs or Cats are ok with deposit. 1 Car Garage Parking, Air Conditioning, Washer/ dryer in unit, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, All new appliances includes gas, water, and basic Time Warner Cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 S BROADWAY have any available units?
253 S BROADWAY has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 S BROADWAY have?
Some of 253 S BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 S BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
253 S BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 S BROADWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 S BROADWAY is pet friendly.
Does 253 S BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 253 S BROADWAY does offer parking.
Does 253 S BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 S BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 S BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 253 S BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 253 S BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 253 S BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 253 S BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 S BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 253 S BROADWAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity