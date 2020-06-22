253 S BROADWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

A gorgeous, historical, East-facing loft with amazing light. An 1890s landmark building remodeled in 2007 with hardwood floors, high ceilings, charming brick walls, and spacious luxury bathroom. On the 4th floor of a 5-story building, across the street from the iconic Bradbury Building.Nestled in the heart of Downtown, one block from The Edison, Grand Central Market, Spring and Main Street restaurants and nightlife. Just minutes away from Little Tokyo, MOCA, Disney Concert Hall, Downtown Art-walk. A foodie's heaven. Dogs or Cats are ok with deposit. 1 Car Garage Parking, Air Conditioning, Washer/ dryer in unit, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, All new appliances includes gas, water, and basic Time Warner Cable