2518 ALMADEN Court

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning 4BR "D" plan, end-unit townhome in Bel Air Ridge for lease. Located on a cul-de-sac street near Briarwood Park! Double door entry, hardwood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, striking eat-in kitchen with breakfast room and private patio open to family room. Luxurious master suite has fireplace and dramatic designer bathroom. 3 more bedrooms upstairs. Direct access from garage. Laundry room. Private spa in landscaped yard with brick patio and complete seclusion! Large grassy side yard. Amenities include community clubhouse, pool, tennis, gym/fitness center, racquetball, and 24 hr security patrol. Roscomare school district. Easy to show! Move right in!!