Los Angeles, CA
2518 ALMADEN Court
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:10 AM

2518 ALMADEN Court

2518 Almaden Court · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Almaden Court, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning 4BR "D" plan, end-unit townhome in Bel Air Ridge for lease. Located on a cul-de-sac street near Briarwood Park! Double door entry, hardwood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, striking eat-in kitchen with breakfast room and private patio open to family room. Luxurious master suite has fireplace and dramatic designer bathroom. 3 more bedrooms upstairs. Direct access from garage. Laundry room. Private spa in landscaped yard with brick patio and complete seclusion! Large grassy side yard. Amenities include community clubhouse, pool, tennis, gym/fitness center, racquetball, and 24 hr security patrol. Roscomare school district. Easy to show! Move right in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 ALMADEN Court have any available units?
2518 ALMADEN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 ALMADEN Court have?
Some of 2518 ALMADEN Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 ALMADEN Court currently offering any rent specials?
2518 ALMADEN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 ALMADEN Court pet-friendly?
No, 2518 ALMADEN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2518 ALMADEN Court offer parking?
Yes, 2518 ALMADEN Court offers parking.
Does 2518 ALMADEN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 ALMADEN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 ALMADEN Court have a pool?
Yes, 2518 ALMADEN Court has a pool.
Does 2518 ALMADEN Court have accessible units?
No, 2518 ALMADEN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 ALMADEN Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 ALMADEN Court does not have units with dishwashers.

