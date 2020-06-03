Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2471 West Avenue 32
2471 West Avenue 32
·
No Longer Available
Location
2471 West Avenue 32, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2471 West Avenue 32 have any available units?
2471 West Avenue 32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2471 West Avenue 32 currently offering any rent specials?
2471 West Avenue 32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 West Avenue 32 pet-friendly?
No, 2471 West Avenue 32 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2471 West Avenue 32 offer parking?
No, 2471 West Avenue 32 does not offer parking.
Does 2471 West Avenue 32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2471 West Avenue 32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 West Avenue 32 have a pool?
No, 2471 West Avenue 32 does not have a pool.
Does 2471 West Avenue 32 have accessible units?
No, 2471 West Avenue 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 West Avenue 32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2471 West Avenue 32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2471 West Avenue 32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2471 West Avenue 32 does not have units with air conditioning.
