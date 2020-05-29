All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

24709 Lakme Avenue

24709 Lakme Avenue · (424) 203-2500 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24709 Lakme Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24709 Lakme Avenue · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3 BED/ 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN WILMINGTON - Beautiful spacious family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This single family residence sits on a 6,255 sq. ft. lot with 1,828 sq. ft. of living space. This attractive home features an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble countertops and kitchen island. Formal family room may be used as a 4th bedroom via room divider. Tile flooring throughout and recessed lights in kitchen, formal living room, hallway, and den. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bedroom includes full bath and laminate flooring. Cozy spacious living room features fireplace and french doors that lead to spacious backyard. Property also includes laundry room and custom built in desk. RV parking and 2 car garage. Excellent quiet neighborhood.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24709 Lakme Avenue have any available units?
24709 Lakme Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24709 Lakme Avenue have?
Some of 24709 Lakme Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24709 Lakme Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24709 Lakme Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24709 Lakme Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24709 Lakme Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24709 Lakme Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24709 Lakme Avenue offers parking.
Does 24709 Lakme Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24709 Lakme Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24709 Lakme Avenue have a pool?
No, 24709 Lakme Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24709 Lakme Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24709 Lakme Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24709 Lakme Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24709 Lakme Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
