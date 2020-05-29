24709 Lakme Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SPACIOUS 3 BED/ 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN WILMINGTON - Beautiful spacious family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This single family residence sits on a 6,255 sq. ft. lot with 1,828 sq. ft. of living space. This attractive home features an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble countertops and kitchen island. Formal family room may be used as a 4th bedroom via room divider. Tile flooring throughout and recessed lights in kitchen, formal living room, hallway, and den. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bedroom includes full bath and laminate flooring. Cozy spacious living room features fireplace and french doors that lead to spacious backyard. Property also includes laundry room and custom built in desk. RV parking and 2 car garage. Excellent quiet neighborhood.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902781)