Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

2470 VENUS Drive

2470 Venus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2470 Venus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Built by the renowned architect Richard Schwartz. This stunning gated contemporary home has an impressive entry way with high ceilings. The open floor plan with over sized glass windows leads to a lush landscape and saltwater pool/spa from first floor and master suite. the dinning room has a fully equipped bar with sitting area and fireplace. Kitchen is large with an extra large island that offers stainless steel appliances, viking and subzero fridge. Great for entertainers. The master suite has a walk-in closet as well as another side closet. The seating area faces the fireplace with two glass doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the garden. The master bathroom offers two private bathrooms with spa shower and bath. This is an amazing amazing opportunity to live in one of L.A's most desired areas near the Sunset Strip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2470 VENUS Drive have any available units?
2470 VENUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2470 VENUS Drive have?
Some of 2470 VENUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2470 VENUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2470 VENUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 VENUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2470 VENUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2470 VENUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2470 VENUS Drive offers parking.
Does 2470 VENUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2470 VENUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 VENUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2470 VENUS Drive has a pool.
Does 2470 VENUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2470 VENUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 VENUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2470 VENUS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
