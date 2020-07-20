2468 GLENCOE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Venice Beach Classic - 3 Bed 1 Bath / Charming Venice home with ample natural light and fireplace! Home features hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features plenty of counter space, cabinets with tons of storage room and appliances included are a fridge, stove, oven & washer/dryer. All bedrooms are bright and spacious! Home has an oversized backyard, with orange and lemon trees, perfect for entertaining! This property is located just minutes from all that Abbot Kinney Blvd, Washington Blvd, and Lincoln Blvd have to offer, so don't miss your chance to live in one of the best pockets of Venice!