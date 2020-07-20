All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2468 GLENCOE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2468 GLENCOE Avenue
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:25 PM

2468 GLENCOE Avenue

2468 Glencoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2468 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Venice Beach Classic - 3 Bed 1 Bath / Charming Venice home with ample natural light and fireplace! Home features hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features plenty of counter space, cabinets with tons of storage room and appliances included are a fridge, stove, oven & washer/dryer. All bedrooms are bright and spacious! Home has an oversized backyard, with orange and lemon trees, perfect for entertaining! This property is located just minutes from all that Abbot Kinney Blvd, Washington Blvd, and Lincoln Blvd have to offer, so don't miss your chance to live in one of the best pockets of Venice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2468 GLENCOE Avenue have any available units?
2468 GLENCOE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2468 GLENCOE Avenue have?
Some of 2468 GLENCOE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2468 GLENCOE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2468 GLENCOE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2468 GLENCOE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2468 GLENCOE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2468 GLENCOE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2468 GLENCOE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2468 GLENCOE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2468 GLENCOE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2468 GLENCOE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2468 GLENCOE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2468 GLENCOE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2468 GLENCOE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2468 GLENCOE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2468 GLENCOE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Toluca Place
10231 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91602
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College