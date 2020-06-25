2462 Louella Avenue

Amenities
Single Family Home--Venice--Beautiful yard--wood floors Must see! - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS
Also available Furnished! $4,395
Welcome home! This property can be offered unfurnished or furnished.
Walk/Bike to all! Costco- Abbot Kinney, shops, restaurants and more.
Comfortable light and bright furnished home in Venice. Tasteful/Neutral decor and furnishings.
Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have just been remodeled to perfection!
Wonderful peaceful backyard offering a brick patio and calming fountain. Large Front and backyard with lush landscaping Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.
Perfect situation for someone new to town who wants some time before settling down in a neighborhood or needs a short term rental for 6-12 months
Landlord pays for the gardener, trash and water.
This property also offers:
**Landlord pays water and trash!
**Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included
**Separate kitchen with eat-in area
**Well-maintained property
**Recessed Lighting--Ceiling Fans
**Spacious Master walk-in closet
**Gorgeous wood and tile flooring
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.
(RLNE5593379)