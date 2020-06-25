2462 Louella Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Family Home--Venice--Beautiful yard--wood floors Must see! - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS



Also available Furnished! $4,395



Welcome home! This property can be offered unfurnished or furnished.



Walk/Bike to all! Costco- Abbot Kinney, shops, restaurants and more.



Comfortable light and bright furnished home in Venice. Tasteful/Neutral decor and furnishings.

Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have just been remodeled to perfection!



Wonderful peaceful backyard offering a brick patio and calming fountain. Large Front and backyard with lush landscaping Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.



Perfect situation for someone new to town who wants some time before settling down in a neighborhood or needs a short term rental for 6-12 months



Landlord pays for the gardener, trash and water.



This property also offers:



**Landlord pays water and trash!

**Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included

**Separate kitchen with eat-in area

**Well-maintained property

**Recessed Lighting--Ceiling Fans

**Spacious Master walk-in closet

**Gorgeous wood and tile flooring



