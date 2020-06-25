All apartments in Los Angeles
2462 Louella Avenue

Location

2462 Louella Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home--Venice--Beautiful yard--wood floors Must see! - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Also available Furnished! $4,395

Welcome home! This property can be offered unfurnished or furnished.

Walk/Bike to all! Costco- Abbot Kinney, shops, restaurants and more.

Comfortable light and bright furnished home in Venice. Tasteful/Neutral decor and furnishings.
Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have just been remodeled to perfection!

Wonderful peaceful backyard offering a brick patio and calming fountain. Large Front and backyard with lush landscaping Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.

Perfect situation for someone new to town who wants some time before settling down in a neighborhood or needs a short term rental for 6-12 months

Landlord pays for the gardener, trash and water.

This property also offers:

**Landlord pays water and trash!
**Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included
**Separate kitchen with eat-in area
**Well-maintained property
**Recessed Lighting--Ceiling Fans
**Spacious Master walk-in closet
**Gorgeous wood and tile flooring

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5593379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 Louella Avenue have any available units?
2462 Louella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2462 Louella Avenue have?
Some of 2462 Louella Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 Louella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2462 Louella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 Louella Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2462 Louella Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2462 Louella Avenue offer parking?
No, 2462 Louella Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2462 Louella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2462 Louella Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 Louella Avenue have a pool?
No, 2462 Louella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2462 Louella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2462 Louella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 Louella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2462 Louella Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
