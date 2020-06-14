All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2451 BRIARCREST Road

2451 Briarcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

2451 Briarcrest Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Available now through June 10, 2020.~ Spectacular architectural estate located on a private lane at the top of Beverly Hills featuring awe-inspiring panoramic views from city lights to the ocean. Dramatic Sunsets are enjoyed frequently! Walls of glass disappear to afford the very best indoor/outdoor living. A one of kind infinity pool w/deck & spa is the center point of the beautifully conceived resort-like backyard. Features pergola w/fire-pit, Ipe wood decks, outdoor kitchen w/barbeque, specimen palm trees & lush landscape. The elegant home flows from the sensational living room w/fireplace, to the formal dining room, to a sleek European kitchen. A unique view such as the Hollywood sign, snowcapped mountains, the ocean or downtown skyline makes each room special. Includes a large Master suite w/2 baths, a junior master & 2 additional guestrooms. A state-of-the-art media room completes this entertainer's dream. The loveliest place for intimate gatherings or large-scale entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 BRIARCREST Road have any available units?
2451 BRIARCREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2451 BRIARCREST Road have?
Some of 2451 BRIARCREST Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 BRIARCREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
2451 BRIARCREST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 BRIARCREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 2451 BRIARCREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2451 BRIARCREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 2451 BRIARCREST Road offers parking.
Does 2451 BRIARCREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2451 BRIARCREST Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 BRIARCREST Road have a pool?
Yes, 2451 BRIARCREST Road has a pool.
Does 2451 BRIARCREST Road have accessible units?
No, 2451 BRIARCREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 BRIARCREST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2451 BRIARCREST Road has units with dishwashers.
