2451 BRIARCREST Road

Available now through June 10, 2020.~ Spectacular architectural estate located on a private lane at the top of Beverly Hills featuring awe-inspiring panoramic views from city lights to the ocean. Dramatic Sunsets are enjoyed frequently! Walls of glass disappear to afford the very best indoor/outdoor living. A one of kind infinity pool w/deck & spa is the center point of the beautifully conceived resort-like backyard. Features pergola w/fire-pit, Ipe wood decks, outdoor kitchen w/barbeque, specimen palm trees & lush landscape. The elegant home flows from the sensational living room w/fireplace, to the formal dining room, to a sleek European kitchen. A unique view such as the Hollywood sign, snowcapped mountains, the ocean or downtown skyline makes each room special. Includes a large Master suite w/2 baths, a junior master & 2 additional guestrooms. A state-of-the-art media room completes this entertainer's dream. The loveliest place for intimate gatherings or large-scale entertainment.