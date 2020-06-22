All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

2447 SOLAR Drive

2447 Solar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2447 Solar Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
This private Hollywood Hills home offers serene canyon views that one must see in person to fully appreciate. In close proximity to Runyon Canyon, this gem is a quick drive from Hollywood shops and restaurants. With impeccable design and finishes, each room displays meticulous attention to detail with high ceilings and custom designed European wallpapers. Porcelain and wood flooring complete the spacious interiors, while French doors seamlessly integrate the indoor and outdoor spaces. The gourmet kitchen leads outdoors, where one can experience sunsets from the lower garden with fire pit, or from the expansive glass-paneled deck. This tranquil 20,000-square-foot lot features an outdoor fireplace, barbecue, and lounge area. This magical property epitomizes the California lifestyle. Available furnished for $12,500 per month and sale for $2,499,000. Not Available for lease until March 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2447 SOLAR Drive have any available units?
2447 SOLAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2447 SOLAR Drive have?
Some of 2447 SOLAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2447 SOLAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2447 SOLAR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 SOLAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2447 SOLAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2447 SOLAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2447 SOLAR Drive does offer parking.
Does 2447 SOLAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2447 SOLAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 SOLAR Drive have a pool?
No, 2447 SOLAR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2447 SOLAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 2447 SOLAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 SOLAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2447 SOLAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
