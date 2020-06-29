24425 FIELDMONT Place

Amenities

Single master bedroom for rent in single family home. The house features 3 other rooms that are currently preoccupied. This spacious master bedroom measures the size 14FT by 18FT featuring two walk in closets, a private bathroom, and is located on the second floor of the home including an incredible view of scenery. The private bathroom features a double vanity sink, a toilet, a bathtub, plenty of drawer storage, and a separate shower. This room also includes carpet, a ceiling fan, and a double door entrance to the room.This property does not permit pets living on the premises as this room is available for one single tenant. Shared living room, kitchen, and backyard with other tenants. This property is a drug free zone. Available parking is on the street for tenant. Cable, internet, and basic utilities are included in the rent. Laundry located in the garage. Tenant must bring personal heater. 1.5 miles from city of Calabasas.