All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 24425 FIELDMONT Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
24425 FIELDMONT Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

24425 FIELDMONT Place

24425 Fieldmont Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24425 Fieldmont Place, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Single master bedroom for rent in single family home. The house features 3 other rooms that are currently preoccupied. This spacious master bedroom measures the size 14FT by 18FT featuring two walk in closets, a private bathroom, and is located on the second floor of the home including an incredible view of scenery. The private bathroom features a double vanity sink, a toilet, a bathtub, plenty of drawer storage, and a separate shower. This room also includes carpet, a ceiling fan, and a double door entrance to the room.This property does not permit pets living on the premises as this room is available for one single tenant. Shared living room, kitchen, and backyard with other tenants. This property is a drug free zone. Available parking is on the street for tenant. Cable, internet, and basic utilities are included in the rent. Laundry located in the garage. Tenant must bring personal heater. 1.5 miles from city of Calabasas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24425 FIELDMONT Place have any available units?
24425 FIELDMONT Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24425 FIELDMONT Place have?
Some of 24425 FIELDMONT Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24425 FIELDMONT Place currently offering any rent specials?
24425 FIELDMONT Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24425 FIELDMONT Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 24425 FIELDMONT Place is pet friendly.
Does 24425 FIELDMONT Place offer parking?
Yes, 24425 FIELDMONT Place offers parking.
Does 24425 FIELDMONT Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24425 FIELDMONT Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24425 FIELDMONT Place have a pool?
No, 24425 FIELDMONT Place does not have a pool.
Does 24425 FIELDMONT Place have accessible units?
No, 24425 FIELDMONT Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24425 FIELDMONT Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24425 FIELDMONT Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College