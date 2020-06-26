2432 MALABAR ST

Amenities

-New private apartment, located in the back of the main house with own entrance and private parking behind the main house.

-New Kitchen with quartz counter tops

-Appliances includes(Kitchen Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Air conditioner)

-Breakfast Bar with three chairs

-One parking space

-Laundry on site

Close to: White Memorial Hospital, USC Hospital, USC Health Sciences Campus, Cal State LA University, Plaza El Mariachi and 5 minutes to Downtown

Rent:$ 1700, Deposit: $1700.

Landlord pay water, gas and electricity bills

Very suitable for students

If you need more information send me a text to 323-503-3994, 323-915-0209,(fm.hernandez@yahoo.es)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/72020p

No Pets Allowed



