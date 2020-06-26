All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 15 2019

2432 MALABAR ST

2432 Malabar Street · No Longer Available
Location

2432 Malabar Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 72020

-New private apartment, located in the back of the main house with own entrance and private parking behind the main house.
-New Kitchen with quartz counter tops
-Appliances includes(Kitchen Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Air conditioner)
-Breakfast Bar with three chairs
-One parking space
-Laundry on site
Close to: White Memorial Hospital, USC Hospital, USC Health Sciences Campus, Cal State LA University, Plaza El Mariachi and 5 minutes to Downtown
Rent:$ 1700, Deposit: $1700.
Landlord pay water, gas and electricity bills
Very suitable for students
If you need more information send me a text to 323-503-3994, 323-915-0209,(fm.hernandez@yahoo.es)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/72020p
Property Id 72020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5010248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 MALABAR ST have any available units?
2432 MALABAR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 MALABAR ST have?
Some of 2432 MALABAR ST's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 MALABAR ST currently offering any rent specials?
2432 MALABAR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 MALABAR ST pet-friendly?
No, 2432 MALABAR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2432 MALABAR ST offer parking?
Yes, 2432 MALABAR ST offers parking.
Does 2432 MALABAR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 MALABAR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 MALABAR ST have a pool?
No, 2432 MALABAR ST does not have a pool.
Does 2432 MALABAR ST have accessible units?
No, 2432 MALABAR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 MALABAR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 MALABAR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
