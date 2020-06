Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful single story home. Huge gourmet kitchen with large center island, stone floors and high end stainless appliances. Game room and formal living room with fireplaces open to the tropical entertainer's yard. Spacious master bedroom features a spa-like bath with jetted tub and separate shower plus huge walk in closet. Hardwood floors, french doors. Private entertainer's yard with tropical feel and pool. Cul-de-sac location. Available 3/15/2020 for short or long term lease.