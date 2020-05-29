2428 BAGLEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Grand Mediterranean masterpiece, amazing attention to detail and quality. Hugh entry with soaring high ceilings. Open floor plan gorgeous wood floors throughout, French doors, beautiful master bedroom with large walk in closet. Amazing center island kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Backyard with infinity pool, city light views as well as entertainment and covered seating areas. This is indoor/outdoor living at it's best. Conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century city and nearby shops and restaurants.