All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2428 BAGLEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2428 BAGLEY Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2428 BAGLEY Avenue

2428 Bagley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2428 Bagley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Grand Mediterranean masterpiece, amazing attention to detail and quality. Hugh entry with soaring high ceilings. Open floor plan gorgeous wood floors throughout, French doors, beautiful master bedroom with large walk in closet. Amazing center island kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Backyard with infinity pool, city light views as well as entertainment and covered seating areas. This is indoor/outdoor living at it's best. Conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century city and nearby shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 BAGLEY Avenue have any available units?
2428 BAGLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 BAGLEY Avenue have?
Some of 2428 BAGLEY Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 BAGLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2428 BAGLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 BAGLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2428 BAGLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2428 BAGLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2428 BAGLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2428 BAGLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 BAGLEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 BAGLEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2428 BAGLEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 2428 BAGLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2428 BAGLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 BAGLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 BAGLEY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College