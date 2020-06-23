All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D

2425 N Silver Lake Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2425 N Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Open House: Sat/Sun Jan 2th and 13th, contact: 714-306-6042

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home behind Whole Foods 365 in the best part of Silver Lake, bright and airy floor plans and beautiful landscaping. Lots of storage.
1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blve, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as Whole Foods 365, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, walk to Silver Lake, library. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.

Features:

Colonial style architecture
Park like living
Gated access
Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans
Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrance for four units
Separate dining room or study or studio
Stainless steel counter tops
Bright and airy
Ceiling fan
Hardwood floors
Onsite management
Gated carport for a fee
No pets
Close to Occidental College
Close to American Film Institute
Adjacent to Los Feliz
Behind Whole Foods 365
Onsite gated carport parking available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D have any available units?
2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D have?
Some of 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D does offer parking.
Does 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D have a pool?
No, 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D have accessible units?
No, 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Silver Lake Blvd., D does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College