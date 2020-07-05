24120 Western Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to the gated tree-lined community of Village Court! This end unit townhome is comfortable and spacious due to vaulted ceilings and an upstairs loft. Enter the front door from your own private patio or through the direct access 2 car garage. Downstairs features laminate floors, a fireplace, dining area. The kitchen has new gas stove/oven, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. The upstairs has brand new carpet throughout. Both the master and secondary bathroom showers are brand new as well. The bedrooms are equipped with walk in closets. The community features a pool and jacuzzi area. This unit is clean and available now! Tenant to provide their own washer/dryer and refrigerator.