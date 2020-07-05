All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

24120 Western Avenue

24120 South Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24120 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the gated tree-lined community of Village Court! This end unit townhome is comfortable and spacious due to vaulted ceilings and an upstairs loft. Enter the front door from your own private patio or through the direct access 2 car garage. Downstairs features laminate floors, a fireplace, dining area. The kitchen has new gas stove/oven, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. The upstairs has brand new carpet throughout. Both the master and secondary bathroom showers are brand new as well. The bedrooms are equipped with walk in closets. The community features a pool and jacuzzi area. This unit is clean and available now! Tenant to provide their own washer/dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24120 Western Avenue have any available units?
24120 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24120 Western Avenue have?
Some of 24120 Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24120 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24120 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24120 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24120 Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24120 Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24120 Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 24120 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24120 Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24120 Western Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 24120 Western Avenue has a pool.
Does 24120 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24120 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24120 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24120 Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.

