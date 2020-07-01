Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
24 Lighthouse
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24 Lighthouse
24 Lighthouse Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
24 Lighthouse Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Lighthouse have any available units?
24 Lighthouse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 24 Lighthouse currently offering any rent specials?
24 Lighthouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Lighthouse pet-friendly?
No, 24 Lighthouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 24 Lighthouse offer parking?
No, 24 Lighthouse does not offer parking.
Does 24 Lighthouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Lighthouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Lighthouse have a pool?
No, 24 Lighthouse does not have a pool.
Does 24 Lighthouse have accessible units?
No, 24 Lighthouse does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Lighthouse have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Lighthouse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Lighthouse have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Lighthouse does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
